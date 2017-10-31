'Smart bombs' to dominate new state armaments program

US tries to use sanctions to elbow Russia out of weapons, energy markets — LavrovBusiness & Economy October 31, 11:54
Lavrov: Ukraine, Baltic states continue discrimination against Russian-speaking populationRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 11:31
Lavrov urges Russian citizens living abroad to vote in upcoming presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 11:07
'Smart bombs' to dominate new state armaments programMilitary & Defense October 31, 10:46
Russia begins to assist Sahel region states in fighting terrorismRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 9:35
Russia's prime minister arrives on two-day visit to ChinaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 8:21
Russia and Cuba actively cooperate in vast areas —officialBusiness & Economy October 31, 6:11
Russian-Japanese Kuril Islands projects to be implemented in 2019Business & Economy October 31, 6:09
Parties to Syria talks in Astana to discuss humanitarian issues, situation in IdlibWorld October 31, 6:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Precision-guided missiles will rank among the top priorities in the new state armaments program that is being currently shaped by 2025, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov said in an interview with the Voenno-Promyshlenny Kurier (Military-Industrial Courier) newspaper.
The development of nuclear power will remain the focus of the state arms program "as the main deterring factor of possible aggression against Russia," he said.
"The character of military action is changing, as could be seen from the Syrian conflict and the local wars of the last decades. The role of precision-guided munition is growing. So our second priority is extending the list of such arms," the defense official noted.
"The third priority is intelligence and information support for military action. These are the space forces, navigation and unmanned vehicles," the deputy defense minister explained.