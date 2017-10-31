Back to Main page
'Smart bombs' to dominate new state armaments program

Military & Defense
October 31, 10:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Another priority is intelligence and information support for military action, according to Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov

© Yury Smetyuk/TASS

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Precision-guided missiles will rank among the top priorities in the new state armaments program that is being currently shaped by 2025, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov said in an interview with the Voenno-Promyshlenny Kurier (Military-Industrial Courier) newspaper.

Read also

Putin: new state armament program to boost Russia’s combat potential

The development of nuclear power will remain the focus of the state arms program "as the main deterring factor of possible aggression against Russia," he said.

"The character of military action is changing, as could be seen from the Syrian conflict and the local wars of the last decades. The role of precision-guided munition is growing. So our second priority is extending the list of such arms," the defense official noted.

"The third priority is intelligence and information support for military action. These are the space forces, navigation and unmanned vehicles," the deputy defense minister explained.

