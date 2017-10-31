'Smart bombs' to dominate new state armaments program

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Precision-guided missiles will rank among the top priorities in the new state armaments program that is being currently shaped by 2025, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov said in an interview with the Voenno-Promyshlenny Kurier (Military-Industrial Courier) newspaper.

The development of nuclear power will remain the focus of the state arms program "as the main deterring factor of possible aggression against Russia," he said.

"The character of military action is changing, as could be seen from the Syrian conflict and the local wars of the last decades. The role of precision-guided munition is growing. So our second priority is extending the list of such arms," the defense official noted.

"The third priority is intelligence and information support for military action. These are the space forces, navigation and unmanned vehicles," the deputy defense minister explained.