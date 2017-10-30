Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Navy hydrographers discover 11 islands in Arctic over past 5 years

Military & Defense
October 30, 20:19 UTC+3 St PETERSBURG

The geographic features discovered by the Navy are located in the areas of the Novaya Zemlya and Franz Joseph Land archipelagos

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Unmanned wings: when and how drones will jet over Arctic and Far East skies

St PETERSBURG, October 30. /TASS/. Expeditions of the Russian Defense Ministry’s department for navigation and oceanography discovered eleven islands and six straits in the Arctic seas, Captain 1st Rank Sergei Travin, the chief of the department said on Monday at an official function devoted to the 190th anniversary since the foundation of the department.

"Over the past five years, our oceanographic ships have made more than twenty-five long-distance expeditions, discovering eleven islands, six straits, nine capes, and five bays," he said. "All of this has been confirmed and put on navigation maps."

The geographic features discovered by the Navy are located in the areas of the Novaya Zemlya and Franz Joseph Land archipelagos.

Over the past years, the efforts of the department for hydrography and oceanic research have made it possible to include 52,000 sq. m. of the floor of the Sea of Okhotsk into Russia’s continental shelf and to affirm its legal rights to a section of the shelf in the central part of the Barents Sea.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Tupolev-95MS escorted by US, Japanese jets over western Pacific
2
Russian Navy hydrographers discover 11 islands in Arctic over past 5 years
3
Fourth Borei-class submarine to be floated out in November
4
Russian envoy says Assad seeking out new roads to national reconciliation
5
Expert: US may use new sanctions to undermine Russia’s positions in military cooperation
6
FSB thwarts attempt to pass classified information to foreign intelligence service
7
Over 100 ships ensure Russian Navy’s presence in World Ocean
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама