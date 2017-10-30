Russian Navy hydrographers discover 11 islands in Arctic over past 5 years

St PETERSBURG, October 30. /TASS/. Expeditions of the Russian Defense Ministry’s department for navigation and oceanography discovered eleven islands and six straits in the Arctic seas, Captain 1st Rank Sergei Travin, the chief of the department said on Monday at an official function devoted to the 190th anniversary since the foundation of the department.

"Over the past five years, our oceanographic ships have made more than twenty-five long-distance expeditions, discovering eleven islands, six straits, nine capes, and five bays," he said. "All of this has been confirmed and put on navigation maps."

The geographic features discovered by the Navy are located in the areas of the Novaya Zemlya and Franz Joseph Land archipelagos.

Over the past years, the efforts of the department for hydrography and oceanic research have made it possible to include 52,000 sq. m. of the floor of the Sea of Okhotsk into Russia’s continental shelf and to affirm its legal rights to a section of the shelf in the central part of the Barents Sea.