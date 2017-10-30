Russian Navy to present updated charts of seas around Antarctica by yearend

Some 4,000 volunteers pass Russian language training to work at 2018 FIFA World CupSport October 30, 20:09
ST. PETERSBURG, October 30. /TASS/. The Navigation and Oceanography Directorate of Russia’s Defense Ministry will finalize a project for publishing updated charts of seas around Antarctica by the end of this year, the directorate’s chief, Captain First Class Sergey Travin said at a ceremony timed for the directorate’s 190th anniversary.
"On the basis of results of a voyage by the research ship The Admiral Vladimirsky new charts of seas around Antarctica will be published by the end of the year. So far two maps have been published and another three will be out of print by the end of the year for the seafarers to examine," he said.
These maps, he said, will be available to both Russia’s navymen and civilian sailors around the world.
Travin said The Admiral Vladimirsky may make another voyage towards Antarctica in 2019 to gather data for more nautical charts.