Russia’s Tupolev-95MS escorted by US, Japanese jets over western Pacific

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. US and Japanese jets escorted Russia’s missile-carrying Tupolev-95MS strategic bombers during their flights over international waters of the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Two strategic bombers Tupolev-95MS of Russia’s Aerospace Force have carried out routine flights over international waters of the Sea of Japan and the western part of the Pacific Ocean. At certain sections of the route the Tupolev-95MS crews were accompanied by a pair of F-18 fighters (of the US Air Force), and a pair of F-15, F-4 and F-2A fighters (of the Japanese Air Force)," the Defense Ministry said.
During the mission the long-range planes were escorted by Russia’s multirole fighters Sukhoi-35S.
"Long-range aviation crews make regular flights over international waters of the Arctic, the Atlantic, the Black Sea and the Pacific Ocean. All flights are in strict accordance with international rules of using airspace, without any violations of the borders of other countries," the Defense Ministry pointed out.