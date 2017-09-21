US fighter jets escort Russian bombers over Baltic and Norwegian Seas

Admiral Essen frigate returns to Sevastopol from Mediterranean SeaMilitary & Defense September 21, 12:03
US fighter jets escort Russian bombers over Baltic and Norwegian SeasMilitary & Defense September 21, 11:46
US wants UN Human Rights Council to serve its own political interests — Russian envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 9:48
Moscow warns US any shellings of Russian task force by Syrian opposition will be thwartedRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 9:16
Tillerson says Trump may have decision on Iran nuclear dealWorld September 21, 7:46
Top diplomat confirms Russia’s commitment to maintaining Iran nuclear dealRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 4:28
No need to review Iranian nuclear deal — MogheriniWorld September 21, 3:50
Mexico earthquake death toll tops 230World September 21, 3:15
Senior diplomat explains why Moscow did not back US declaration on UN reformRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 2:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Tu-22M3 long-range bombers performed flights over the Baltic and Norwegian Seas on Wednesday and were escorted by US, Belgian, Finnish and Swedish fighter jets at some stages of the route, the Defense Ministry said.
"On September 20, 2017, crews of Tu-22M3 long-range bombers made scheduled flights over the neutral waters of the Baltic and Norwegian Seas. Training flights of crews of the Long-Range Aviation were performed in line with the plan for combat training events in summer 2017," the ministry said.
Over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea at some stages of the flight route "a pair of aircraft of the Long-Range Aviation was escorted by fighter jets F-16 of the Belgian Air Force, F-18 of the Finnish Air Force, F-15 of the US Air Force and JAS-39 of the Swedish Air Force during 70 minutes."
"While performing a flight over the neutral waters of the Norwegian Sea, another pair of Tu-22M3 was escorted by F-16 fighter jets of the US Air Force during 27 minutes at some stages of the route," the ministry said.
The flights of Tu-22M3, a modification of the TU-22M "Backfire," were made in strict compliance with the international rules of using airspace without violating the borders of other countries, the ministry stressed. Pilots of Russia’s Long-Range Aviation regularly perform training flights over neutral waters of the Atlantic, the Arctic, the Black Sea and the Pacific Ocean, it said.