Russia to help Uzbekistan revive its defense industry

TASHKENT, October 27. /TASS/. Russia’s military industrial commission will help Uzbekistan to revive its defense industry, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday after talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyeyev and Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

"Russia’s military industry commission will help the Uzbek government from the point of view of how to organize the system of setting prices on defense-sector products, how to elaborate a long-term program of planning arms and industry development," he said.