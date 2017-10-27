Russia may set up maintenance center for MC-21 aircraft in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, October 27. /TASS/. Russia may set up a maintenance center for its MC-21 aircraft in Uzbekistan, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

When visiting the Tashkent Mechanical Plant he said that the plant may become a basis for the establishment of such a center.

"We also wanted to talk about the MC-21. Let’s assume that Uzbekistan is actively participating in this program, and we are talking about the possibility of using this ultra-modern aircraft by the Uzbek airlines, then we could create a spare parts warehouse for the entire region on the basis of this plant," he said.

Rogozin stressed that Russia is interested not only in selling aircraft, but also in its maintenance.

MC-21 is a new Russian short-and medium-range passenger jet. First deliveries of the aircraft are scheduled to the fourth quarter of 2018.