Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia may set up maintenance center for MC-21 aircraft in Uzbekistan

Business & Economy
October 27, 20:16 UTC+3 TASHKENT

MC-21 is a new Russian short-and medium-range passenger jet

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

TASHKENT, October 27. /TASS/. Russia may set up a maintenance center for its MC-21 aircraft in Uzbekistan, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

When visiting the Tashkent Mechanical Plant he said that the plant may become a basis for the establishment of such a center.

Read also

New MC-21 jet: Russia’s first step on aircraft market

"We also wanted to talk about the MC-21. Let’s assume that Uzbekistan is actively participating in this program, and we are talking about the possibility of using this ultra-modern aircraft by the Uzbek airlines, then we could create a spare parts warehouse for the entire region on the basis of this plant," he said.

Rogozin stressed that Russia is interested not only in selling aircraft, but also in its maintenance.

MC-21 is a new Russian short-and medium-range passenger jet. First deliveries of the aircraft are scheduled to the fourth quarter of 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin test-fires ballistic missiles in strategic nuclear force command and control drills
2
Russian senator warns of possible use of force following Catalan independence declaration
3
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
4
Russia neutralizes threats along western borders by beefing up troop combat strength
5
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020
6
Russia to help Uzbekistan revive its defense industry
7
Russia does not intend to negotiate with EU on Nord Stream 2 — envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама