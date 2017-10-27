Back to Main page
Delivery of Russian MiG-29 fighter jets is Serbia’s biggest security achievement — premier

Military & Defense
October 27, 5:51 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Six MiG-29 fighters were provided to Serbia by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision

BELGRADE, October 27. /TASS/. The delivery of six Russian MiG-29 fighter jets is Serbia’s biggest achievement in defense and security in the past 30 years, the country’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said.

"The biggest success in the security sector is that we received so many jets for our Air Force for the first time in the past 30 years. Six MiG-29 fighter jets arrived in Serbia. Besides, a lot has been done for the Serbian armed forces in general," she said, answering to questions from lawmakers of the Serbian parliament.

Six MiG-29 fighters were provided by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision. Earlier it was reported that six MiG-29s had flown from Russia to Serbia in early October. Serbia will pay between 180 million euro and 230 million euro for their overhaul, to be carried out in three stages.

In addition to the MiG-29 planes, Serbia will also receive 30 T-72 tanks and 30 BRDM-2 combat reconnaissance and patrol vehicles from Russia for free. The sides are also holding negotiations on Buk-M1 and Buk-M2 air defense missile systems and the Tunguska antiaircraft missile/gun complex.

