Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

First-ever Military Transport Aviation drills with 5,500 paratroopers kick off in Russia

Military & Defense
October 25, 18:23 UTC+3 ULYANOVSK

MiG-31 interceptors carried out air patrol and advanced Su-35 fighters protected the Il-76 planes during the air landing

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yury Smitiuk/TASS

ULYANOVSK, October 25. /TASS/. More than 2,500 paratroopers landed in the Ulyanovsk Region on Wednesday. The landing operation was part of extensive drills for the Military Transport Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, said acting deputy commander for airborne training Colonel Mikhail Osipenko.

"Tactical flight training for the military transport aviation is divided into three stages. The main stages are establishing practical actions to ‘seize’ the Ulyanovsk (Vostochny) airfield blocked by ‘terrorist forces’," he said. Osipenko noted that 2,500 paratroopers landed near Ulyanovsk successfully within the shortest period possible.

Read also

Russia’s Airborne Force to get mobile air defense system by 2020

A total of 58 aircraft of various profiles will be involved in the maneuvers, and more than 5,500 Russian servicemen will land there.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that crews of Su-34 multirole fighters had ‘cleared’ the site from the ‘enemy’ ahead of the landing. MiG-31 interceptors carried out air patrol and advanced Su-35 fighters protected the Il-76 planes during the air landing.

"The landing to the site near Ulyanovsk was carried out from 20 Il-76 planes. Such wide-ranging drills for military transport aviation involving the airborne forces have never been conducted before," the Russian Defense Ministry noted.

The special troops of the Airborne Forces landed from eight An-2 planes to take control of the ‘enemy’ rear command post during the first phase of the exercise.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia passes halfway mark to completion
2
UK public bombarded by media blitz that Russia swayed Brexit — ambassador
3
Russia’s Il-76 transport aircraft showcase super-maneuverable 'Afghan landings' in drills
4
Russia’s National Guard to form maritime brigade
5
First crew for new Federatsiya spaceship may be selected in 2018
6
Putin hopes Steinmeier’s visit will boost Russia-Germany ties
7
US Congress committee set to hear Kaspersky’s testimony, but date not set yet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама