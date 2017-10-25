Baltic Fleet’s Steregushchy-class corvettes repel ‘air attack’ during Bay of Biscay drills

KALININGRAD, October 25. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s Project 20380 corvettes - the Boiky and the Soobrazitelny - as well as the Kola tanker, which are currently on a long-distance voyage, have carried out exercises in the Bay of Biscay, Baltic Fleet Spokesman Roman Martov told TASS.

"The ships’ crews conducted drills in the Bay of Biscay employing air defenses and electronic warfare to repel an air attack by a mock enemy," Martov said.

In addition, the squadron ships worked on joint maneuvering under congested waterway conditions. The crews of the Boiky and the Soobrazitelny carried out a joint search operation for "enemy" submarines.

The squadron left the Baltiysk harbor on October 14 and charted a course towards the Atlantic Ocean in order to secure regular naval presence in the seven seas. The corvettes are carrying Ka-27PS anti-submarine helicopters on board, and specially trained marine troops are among the squadron’s crew.