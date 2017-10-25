Sea phase of international Indra-2017 exercise begins in Russia’s Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, October 25. /TASS/. Russian and Indian vessels trained joint maneuvering and inspected a "suspicious vessel" during the naval phase of the Russian-Indian Indra-2017 exercise that began on Wednesday in the Peter the Great Gulf in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorye Territory.

"Today, in accordance with the plan of the first multi-service Russian-Indian Indra-2017 exercise, warships of the Russian Navy and the Indian Navy started performing the tasks of the naval stage of the drills," Pacific Fleet spokesman, Capt. 2nd rank Nikolai Voskresensky, said.

The joint Russian-Indian task force comprises Russia’s Admiral Nevelskoy major landing ship and the Ust-Ilimsk corvette, as well as India’s Satpura stealth multi-role frigate and the Kadmatt anti-submarine warfare corvette.

"Vessels from the two states held training in joint maneuvers and communications," he said.

The vessels also trained an inspection of a suspicious vessel.

A group of the Indian Navy’s warships arrived in Vladivostok last Thursday take part in the naval phase of the drills.

This year, the Russian-Indian maneuvers will for the first time be held in the multi-service force format. Instead of the drills Indra Navy-2016, Avia Indra-2016 and Indra-2016 held last year, maneuvers with the participation of three military branches will be held this year with the involvement of the Pacific Fleet and also aviation and land troops units of Russia’s Eastern Military District.