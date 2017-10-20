Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia-India military drills Indra-2017 kick off in Vladivostok

Military & Defense
October 20, 8:56 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

A group of the Indian Navy’s warships arrived in Vladivostok on October 19

Share
1 pages in this article
© TASS/Lev Feodoseev, archive

VLADIVOSTOK, October 20. /TASS/. An official opening ceremony of the Indra-2017 Russia-India drills took place in Vladivostok on Friday, Russia’s Pacific Fleet spokesman Captain 2nd Rank Nikolai Voskresensky said.

Read also

Indian warships enter Vladivostok for Indra international drills

"The aquatics and sports center of the Pacific Fleet in Vladivostok hosted on October 20 an official opening ceremony of the first-ever Russian-Indian multi-service force drills," Voskresensky said.

A group of the Indian Navy’s warships arrived in Vladivostok on Thursday take part in the naval part of the drills.

This year, the Russian-Indian maneuvers will for the first time be held in the multi-service force format.

Instead of the drills Indra Navy-2016, Avia Indra-2016 and Indra-2016 held last year, maneuvers with the participation of three military branches will be held this year with the involvement of the Pacific Fleet and also aviation and land troops units of Russia’s Eastern Military District.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US confirms terrorists in Syria use chemical weapons — Russian Defense Ministry
2
Russian Pacific Fleet warships call at Philippines’ Manila
3
Russia determined to contribute to Ukraine's unification — Putin
4
Situation surrounding North Korea highly dangerous, Putin says
5
Putin says excessive trust in Europe is Russia’s key mistake in past years
6
Russia to give immediate mirrored response to US withdrawal from INF Treaty — Putin
7
Putin regrets that disrespect shown for Trump in US
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама