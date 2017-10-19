Indian warships enter Vladivostok for Indra international drills

VLADIVOSTOK, October 19./TASS/. Indian warships have entered Vladivostok on Thursday to take part in the first Russian-Indian joint-force drills dubbed "Indra-2017," Pacific Fleet spokesman Captain 2nd rank Nikolay Voskresensky said.

"The Satpura frigate and the Kadmatt corvette of the Indian Naval Forces were officially met at the 33rd berth of Vladivostok’s Korabelnaya waterfront," Voskresensky said.

An Indian command group and servicemen arrived in Vladivostok earlier to represent their country at the Indra-2017 land phase. More than 300 servicemen arrived by three civil flights and two Indian Il-76 planes to take part in the exercise.

The drills’ official opening ceremony will be held on Friday, October 20, and will involve Russian and Indian command and servicemen. This is the first time Russian-Indian maneuvers will be joint-force. Unlike Indra-Navy-2016, Avia Indra-2016 and Indra-2016 held last year, this year’s maneuvers will involve three types of armed forces: the Pacific Fleet forces and the air and land forces of the Eastern Military District.