Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Indian troops arrive in Russian Far East for Indra-2017 drills

Military & Defense
October 18, 12:00 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

A group of the Indian Navy’s warships will arrive in Vladivostok on October 19

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, October 18. /TASS/. An Indian military contingent has arrived in Vladivostok to take part in the Indra-2017 Russia-India drills, Russia’s Pacific Fleet spokesman Captain 2nd Rank Nikolai Voskresensky said on Wednesday.

Read also

Indian ships to arrive in Russia for Indra-2017 exercises on October 19

"Today, a group of commanders and servicemen of the Indian Armed Forces arrived at Knevichi airport to represent India in the land component of the Indra-2017 Russian-Indian multi-service force drills. Three airliners and two Il-76 planes of the Indian Air Force delivered over 300 servicemen to Vladivostok for their participation in the drills," the spokesman said.

Once all the customs formalities were completed, the servicemen went to the sites of the drills’ stages to specify the details of joint operations and deploy the command’s headquarters.

A group of the Indian Navy’s warships will arrive in Vladivostok on October 19 to take part in the naval part of the drills.

This year, the Russian-Indian maneuvers will for the first time be held in the multi-service force format. Instead of the drills Indra Navy-2016, Avia Indra-2016 and Indra-2016 held last year, maneuvers with the participation of three military branches will be held this year with the involvement of the Pacific Fleet and also aviation and land troops units of Russia’s Eastern Military District.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Netanyahu-Shoigu talks on Iran in Syria and impact from Kurds’ Kirkuk exit
2
Kremlin highlighting rocky developments in Kiev, keeps close eye on events
3
Croatia may help in mending ties between Russia, EU and NATO — president
4
China vows to modernize army and expand military might
5
Syrian troops storm terrorist-held districts of Deir ez-Zor
6
US court turns down Russia tycoon Deripaska’s libel suit against AP
7
Press review: Putin could update foreign policy and Israel hits Syria amid Shoigu’s visit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама