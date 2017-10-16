Back to Main page
Indian ships to arrive in Russia for Indra-2017 exercises on October 19

Military & Defense
October 16, 9:02 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The opening ceremony of the Indra-2017 exercises will take place on October 20

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, October 16. /TASS/. A detachment of Indian Navy warships will arrive in Vladivostok, the home port of the Russian Pacific Fleet, for the Indra-2017 Russian-Indian drills, Pacific Fleet Spokesman Nikolay Voskresensky told reporters on Monday.

"The solemn ceremony of meeting a detachment of Indian Navy ships will take place at the 33rd berth of Vladivostok’s Korabelnaya Embankment. Taking part in it will be representatives of the Russian Navy command, the crews of the vessels taking part in the exercises, an honor guard company and the orchestra of the Pacific Fleet Staff," he said.

According to Voskresensky, the solemn opening ceremony of the Indra-2017 exercises will take place on October 20.

Earlier reports said that the Satpura frigate and the Cadmatt corvette would be dispatched to take part in the exercises. A total of 900 Indian military servicemen will take part in them.

This year, instead of the Indra Navy-2016, the Avia Indra-2016 and the Indra-2016 exercises held last year, the two countries will hold maneuvers that will involve three armed forces branches - the Pacific Fleet, aviation units and the ground forces of the Eastern Military District.

