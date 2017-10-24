Russian Helicopters plans to sign contract on export of Mi-171A2 helicopters by yearend

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters, a leader of the global helicopter industry, said on Monday it plans to sign the first contract for exports of advanced multirole Mi-171A2 helicopters by the end of the year.

According to the company’s press service, these plans were revealed by Director General Andrei Boginsky at the Russia-Mexico Trade and Industry Dialogue forum.

"The Russian Helicopters’ CEO told about the holding company’s positions on the global market and cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries, which operate more than 400 Russia-made helicopters," the press service said. "He also revealed plans of expanding the share of civil rotorcraft in the company’s exports. Thus, Andrei Boginsky told about plans to certify the Ansat helicopter in Brazil and to sign the first contract on exports of Mi-171A2 helicopters by the yearend."

According to Boginsky, Mexico is one of the company’s key partners in Latin America and such forums help establish direct dialogue with potential clients. "Today, we are discussing with the Mexican partners a number of promising projects, including exports of Ansat light helicopters and organization of post-sales servicing of previously purchased rotorcraft," the press service quoted him as saying.

The company’s top managers plan to join a delegation from the Russian ministry of industry and trade on its visit to Paraguay and Colombia.

Mi-171A2 is the result of the profound modernization of the world-famous Mi-8/Mi-17 helicopters. The helicopter is equipped with integrated digital piloting and navigational KBO-17 onboard complex (the so-called glass cockpit) which allows operating the craft without an engineer onboard. The Mi-171A2 has more powerful engines and new composite main rotor blades and X-shaped steering screw which together with enhanced transmission and modernized fuselage increase the maximum speed to 280 km/h and the weight of suspended payload to 5000 kilograms. The Mi-171A2 can be effectively used in the high mountainous terrain amid high temperatures and increased humidity. The onboard flight and navigation equipment helps operate the helicopter day and night in simple and harsh weather conditions and also above water.

The Ansat rotorcraft is a light twin-engine multipurpose helicopter. The helicopter has a maximum takeoff weight of 3.6 tons, a cruising speed of 250 km/h (155 mph) and a flight range of about 500 kilometers (311 miles). It can transport more than 1.2 tons of cargo or 7-8 passengers. In December 2014, the helicopter was certified for carriage of passengers. A modification equipped with a medical module was certified in May 2015.