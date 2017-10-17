Back to Main page
Russian Guard, police may get electroshock shields for special operations

Military & Defense
October 17, 16:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The electroshock shields have already undergone medical tests

Interpolitex exhibition in Moscow

Interpolitex exhibition in Moscow

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The police and the Russian Guard may get universal electroshock shields by late 2018 for use in special operations, a representative of the company that has developed these devices told TASS at the Interpolitex exhibition in Moscow on Tuesday.

The electroshock shields have already undergone medical trials, company representative Yekaterina Stolyarevskaya said.

"The handle [of the shield] incorporates electronics that helps transmit an electrode and a general electric shock to the shield’s surface. This has been done to ensure that it cannot be wrested away by an aggressive suspect and an attacker can be stopped, if necessary," she said, stressing that the shield would be used for special operations.
"This item is not for operational work at some rallies but for special operations. But these decisions will be made not by us but directly by the heads [of the relevant agencies]," Stolyarevskaya said.

According to her, the shield may start arriving for law-enforcement agencies by late 2018.

"First and foremost, operative bodies, riot police and units of the Russian Guard have shown interest in it. There are also structures in the Interior Ministry, which could use these items," she noted.

"Now we are waiting for state trials and later on, if everything goes well, the deliveries will be made. We hope that they [the shields] will already be in service with the relevant agencies by late 2018," Stolyarevskaya said.

The 21st international exhibition Interpolitex-2017 has opened on the territory of pavilion No. 75 at the All-Russian Exhibition Center in Moscow on Tuesday. The exhibition will last through October 20.

Show more
