US starts development of advanced prompt global strike systems - Russian Defense Ministry

Military & Defense
October 13, 0:04 UTC+3

"When not equipped with nuclear weapons, these systems are meant to carry out the same tasks as the strategic nuclear forces," a spokesman said

UNITED NATIONS, October 13. /TASS/. The Pentagon has started to develop advanced prompt global strike systems capable of carrying out the same tasks as the nuclear forces, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Alexander Yemelyanov said at a Russian-Chinese briefing on missile defense, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly First Committee’s meeting on Thursday.

"While implementing the concept of shared use of offensive and defensive weapons, the Pentagon has started to develop advanced prompt global strike systems," Yemelyanov said. "When not equipped with nuclear weapons, these systems are meant to carry out the same tasks as the strategic nuclear forces," he added.

He also said that there was a clear link between the US plans to establish its global ABM system and the development of prompt global strike systems. "If a strike is delivered on the Russian and Chinese strategic nuclear forces’ facilities, the efficiency of the US ABM system will improve," the Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman said.

"So the development of prompt global strike systems once again proves Washington’s wish to ruin the current balance of power and ensure the US global strategic dominance," Yemelyanov noted.

He added that the United States had been stepping up its missile defense capabilities to gain a strategic advantage by getting an opportunity to use nuclear weapons "at minimal cost.".

