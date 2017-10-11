Back to Main page
Russian Strategic Missile Troops begin large-scale drills in South Siberia

Military & Defense
October 11, 7:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

More than 4,000 servicemen and 400 pieces of military hardware will take part

© Marina Lystseva/TASS, archive

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian Strategic Missile Troops began a large-scale in Southern Siberia’s Altai Territory, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press service said late on Tuesday.

More than 4,000 servicemen and 400 pieces of military hardware, including Topol ICBM mobile launchers, will take part.

Avation will also be used, including supersonic interceptor aircraft.

