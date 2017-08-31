Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Defense Ministry gets Tu-160 strategic bomber after upgrade

Military & Defense
August 31, 19:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The strategic missile carrier underwent major overhaul with the first-stage upgrade, the Tupolev Aircraft Company said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Maria Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has received another Tupolev Tu-160 (NATO reporting name: Blackjack) strategic missile carrier after its repair and upgrade, the press office of the Tupolev Aircraft Company, part of the United Aircraft Corporation, said on Thursday.

"The Tupolev Company transferred a Tu-160 plane to the Defense Ministry of Russia on August 28. The strategic missile carrier underwent major overhaul with the first-stage upgrade," the company said.

Read also

Russia's upgraded Tu-160M2 strategic bomber may make maiden flight in 2019 — commander

The Tupolev Aircraft Company also transferred two more modernized Tu-95MS (Bear) strategic bombers to the Defense Ministry.

"First-stage modernization work was carried out on the turbo-prop strategic missile carriers. In early July, a Tu-22M3 was transferred for operation after its repairs and upgrade at the enterprise. The modernized Tu-160, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 aircraft have undergone the required ground-based and flight tests in full," the Tupolev press office said.

All the required work has been conducted on the aircraft transferred to the Tupolev Company for modernization and all operational acceptance flights have been performed and the aircraft have been delivered to their aerodromes, the press office reported.

Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers

It was reported in 2015 that Russia had made a decision to resume the production of Tu-160 bombers in their upgraded Tu-160M2 modification and reschedule the development of the new-generation bomber PAK DA (Perspective Airborne Complex of Long-Range Aviation) to a later term.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the serial production of Tu-160M2 bombers should begin in 2023. The Russian Aerospace Force intends to purchase no less than 50 such aircraft. The Aerospace Force commander-in-chief said earlier that the Tu-160M2 might take to the skies for the first time already in late 2018.

Read also

Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria

The Tu-160 is the Soviet strategic missile carrier armed with cruise missiles that can carry nuclear warheads. Along with the Tu-95MS missile carrier, the Tu-160 makes part of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces along with the ground-based missile systems and submarines.

According to data from public sources, the Russian Aerospace Force currently operates 16 such aircraft built during the Soviet period. About a half of these bombers has already undergone repairs and modernization.

The United Aircraft Corporation reported earlier that the Russian industry would modernize over ten Tu-95MS strategic bombers in 2015-2016. Russia’s Aerospace Force currently operates several dozen Tu-95MS bombers armed with Kh-55 strategic cruise missiles.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US demands that Russia close down 3 diplomatic facilities on American territory
2
Russia cannot afford to let US off the hook for its adverse actions — Kremlin
3
Moscow to study new US moves on closing Russian missions and report its reply — Lavrov
4
Russia’s Defense Ministry gets Tu-160 strategic bomber after upgrade
5
Diplomat warns militants in Syria aim to use chemical weapons and pin blame on Damascus
6
Diplomat says Russia offered US various ways out of situation with anti-Russian sanctions
7
Kremlin spokesman pokes fun at rumors of Putin’s new 'favorite' official
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама