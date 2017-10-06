Defense Ministry refutes reports about downed Russian helicopter in Syria

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Mi-28 helicopter was not shot down by terrorists of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) contrary to media rumors, but made an emergency landing in Hama due to technical problems, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday, adding that the crew were well.

"On October 6, 2017 a Mi-28 helicopter had to make an emergency landing due to technical problems. The incident occurred while the Mi-28 was escorting another helicopter, a Mi-8, carrying personnel of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Conflicting Parties," the Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Mi-28’s crew were not hurt.

"The search and rescue service promptly delivered them to the air base," the report said. The pilots’ life and health are not in danger.

"As follows from the crew’s report and the examination of the aircraft, there had been no fire attack," the Defense Ministry stated.