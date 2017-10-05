Jabhat al-Nusra leader sinks into coma after Russian aircraft strike — Defense Ministry

Jabhat al-Nusra leader sinks into coma after Russian aircraft strike — Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense October 05, 9:48
MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Leader of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group, Abu Muhammad al-Julani, has fallen into a coma after an airstrike carried out by Russia’s Aerospace Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry continued special operations to wipe out terrorists of the Jabhat al-Nusra (Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham group outlawed in Russia - TASS) who attacked the Russian military police observation post on the border of the Idlib de-escalation zone on September 18. The destruction of the Jabhat al-Nusra command by Russia’s Aerospace Forces and, according to the available information, the fact that it's leader, Abu Muhammad al-Julani, sank into a coma, caused confusion among terrorists throughout the Idlib province," the ministry said.