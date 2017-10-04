Russia to complete its missile warning radar network by 2019

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia will complete the creation of a network of the Voronez early warning radars by 2019, the commander-in-chief of the Russian Space Forces, Col. Gen. Alexander Golovko, told reporters on Wednesday.

"Work continues to create new radars of the missile attack warning system in the Republic of Komi and the Murmansk Region," the official said on the occasion of the Space Forces Day, celebrated in Russia on October 4. "We plan to complete the network of the new Voronezh radar stations on the territory of the Russian Federation in 2019."

He said the Russian Space Forces view the project as one of its top priorities.

Currently, the new-generation Voronezh radars are on combat duty in the Leningrad, Kaliningrad and Irkutsk Regions, as well as in the Kransnodar Territory.

State trials of similar radars in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the Altai Territory and the Orenburg Region have been completed. They will enter combat duty once their trial run period is over, which is expected by the end of the year.

The Russian Space Forces Day is celebrated in Russia annually on October 4 and marks the launch of the Earth’s first artificial satellite, carried out by the Soviet Union in 1957.