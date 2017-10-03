Moscow refutes allegations IS captured two Russian soldiers

FIFA comments on Russian cities readiness for 2018 World CupSport October 03, 19:02
MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia’s defense ministry has refuted allegations that two Russian servicemen were taken prisoner in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, saying there have been no such incidents either in Deir ez-Zor or in any other Syrian province.
"All Russian servicemen deployed in Syria are performing their duties," the ministry said on Tuesday.
The mass media reported earlier that an Islamic State group had posted a video featuring two Russian soldiers it had allegedly captured prisoner.
"There have been no incidents linked with any capture of prisoners or entailing losses among Russian servicemen either in the province of Deir ez-Zor or in any other Syrian province," the ministry stressed.