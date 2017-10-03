Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow refutes allegations IS captured two Russian soldiers

Military & Defense
October 03, 18:23 UTC+3

The Islamic State claims it captured of two Russian soldiers

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia’s defense ministry has refuted allegations that two Russian servicemen were taken prisoner in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, saying there have been no such incidents either in Deir ez-Zor or in any other Syrian province.

Read also

Two Russian servicemen killed in Syria

"All Russian servicemen deployed in Syria are performing their duties," the ministry said on Tuesday.

The mass media reported earlier that an Islamic State group had posted a video featuring two Russian soldiers it had allegedly captured prisoner.

"There have been no incidents linked with any capture of prisoners or entailing losses among Russian servicemen either in the province of Deir ez-Zor or in any other Syrian province," the ministry stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow refutes allegations IS captured two Russian soldiers
2
Russia on track to becoming global energy storage leader — minister
3
FIFA comments on Russian cities readiness for 2018 World Cup
4
Putin lambasts war hysteria over North Korea
5
Putin comments on Yemen crisis
6
Putin to attend session on Russia’s preparations for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
Kremlin comments on opposition figure Navalny arrest
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама