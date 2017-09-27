Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Global customers eyeing purchases of cutting-edge Russian military gear and apparel

Military & Defense
September 27, 14:57 UTC+3 KLIMOVSK

The Ratnik second-generation gear is a modular system that consists of 10 various subsystems and may be changed depending on the battle situation, climatic conditions and other parameters

Share
1 pages in this article

KLIMOVSK /Moscow Region/, September 27. /TASS/. Purchase applications for Ratnik military gear are coming in from abroad, and contracts are pending, Director General of the Central Scientific - Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering Dmitry Semizorov said on Wednesday.

Read also

Ratnik combat gear enters service, delivery to army begins

"To date, there is interest in supplying the Ratnik gear abroad. The first supply requests have already rolled in, the corresponding documents have been drawn up, and the first contracts may be signed," Semizorov noted.

He added that there are plans to carry out a joint exercise for Russian and Egyptian landing troops, in which the Egyptians wished to participate in the Ratnik gear. If they like it, there will be supplied there as well," Semizorov added.

The Ratnik second-generation gear is a modular system that consists of 10 various subsystems and may be changed depending on the battle situation, climatic conditions and other parameters. The gear set is made up of more than 40 elements, including small arms, aiming systems, body armor and a GLONASS navigation set.

The Ratnik second-generation gear has been supplied to the Ground Forces, Airborne-Landing Forces and marine units since 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
First serial-produced nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir floated out in St. Petersburg
16
Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises
3
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
2
Kremlin comments on Russia-Turkey deal on S-400 supplies
3
Russian bombers wipe out terrorist targets in Syria with cruise missiles
4
Russian football official denies reports of racist chants at Spartak-Liverpool match
5
Russia intends to submit counterclaims to US over Open Skies Treaty
6
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
7
Putin relieves Russian Aerospace commander-in-chief of his duties
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама