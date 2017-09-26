Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Topol ballistic missile test launched from range in Russia's south

Military & Defense
September 26, 19:59 UTC+3

The goal of the launch was to test advanced ballistic missile warheads

Share
1 pages in this article
© Andrey Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. A Topol RS-12M intercontinental ballistic missile has been test launched from the Kapustin Yar range in Russia’s southern Astrakhan region, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia successfully test-fires Topol intercontinental ballistic missile

"A combat union of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces test launched an intercontinental ballistic missile Topol RS-12M from the Kapustin Yar state central range in the Astrakhan region," the spokesman said. "The goal of the launch was to test advanced ballistic missile warheads."

The missile’s exercise warhead hit a maneuver target at the Sary-Shagan range in Kazakhstan, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, data on the Topol launch will be used to develop advanced anti-missile defense penetration aids.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
First serial-produced nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir floated out in St. Petersburg
16
Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises
3
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin relieves Russian Aerospace commander-in-chief of his duties
2
Russian bombers wipe out terrorist targets in Syria with cruise missiles
3
Russian military gets first batch of cutting-edge electronic warfare operation systems
4
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
5
Topol ballistic missile test launched from range in Russia's south
6
US Senate Committee approves Huntsman as ambassador to Russia
7
Russian Foreign Ministry says there is no legal ban on Iran’s missile tests
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама