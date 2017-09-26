Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian army to get bulk of Terminator armored vehicles in 2018

Military & Defense
September 26, 13:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The vehicle is equipped with two 30mm-caliber 2A42 autocannons and a 7.62mm-caliber PKTM twin-mount machine gun

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The majority of the Terminator tank support combat vehicles will be delivered to the Russian army in 2018, Uralvagonzavod’s Director General Alexander Potapov said on Tuesday.

Read also

Russian defense company awaits final go-ahead to test unmanned armored vehicles

"We intend to send the bulk of the vehicles (the Terminators - TASS) in 2018," he stated.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s Tank-Automation Commander Alexander Shevchenko said earlier that the Terminator combat vehicles would be put into service in the Russian army this year.

He noted that this is "a vehicle of a brand-new class" that "has already attracted many countries, chiefly Israel and Syria." The tank support fighting vehicle has successfully passed all types of tests, the general specified.

The Russian Defense Ministry inked a contract to deliver the Terminators at the Army 2017 forum. The total sum of the agreements sealed between the Defense Ministry and Uralvagonzavod back then had surpassed 24 bln rubles ($417 mln).

The Terminator’s combat weight is 44 tonnes, according to the producer’s website. The vehicle is equipped with two 30mm-caliber 2A42 autocannons and a 7.62mm-caliber PKTM twin-mount machine gun.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
First serial-produced nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir floated out in St. Petersburg
16
Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises
3
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
2
Russian army to get bulk of Terminator armored vehicles in 2018
3
Press review: Why the US closed its base in Syria and EU aid to Donbass resumes
4
Embassy of Spain evacuated in Moscow due to bomb scare
5
Expert says North Korea won’t test thermonuclear warhead in Pacific Ocean
6
Russia may create 'drone swarms' capable of making decisions in 5 years
7
Russian diplomat warns against weapons supplies to Ukraine
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама