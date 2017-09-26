Russian army to get bulk of Terminator armored vehicles in 2018

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The majority of the Terminator tank support combat vehicles will be delivered to the Russian army in 2018, Uralvagonzavod’s Director General Alexander Potapov said on Tuesday.

"We intend to send the bulk of the vehicles (the Terminators - TASS) in 2018," he stated.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s Tank-Automation Commander Alexander Shevchenko said earlier that the Terminator combat vehicles would be put into service in the Russian army this year.

He noted that this is "a vehicle of a brand-new class" that "has already attracted many countries, chiefly Israel and Syria." The tank support fighting vehicle has successfully passed all types of tests, the general specified.

The Russian Defense Ministry inked a contract to deliver the Terminators at the Army 2017 forum. The total sum of the agreements sealed between the Defense Ministry and Uralvagonzavod back then had surpassed 24 bln rubles ($417 mln).

The Terminator’s combat weight is 44 tonnes, according to the producer’s website. The vehicle is equipped with two 30mm-caliber 2A42 autocannons and a 7.62mm-caliber PKTM twin-mount machine gun.