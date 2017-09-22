First serial-produced nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir floated out in St. Petersburg

ST.PETERSBURG, September 22. /TASS/. The Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwest Russia on Friday floated out the Sibir nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, which is designed for transporting cargos via the Northern Sea Route, a TASS correspondent reported.

"Thank you for your hard work and for the rebirth of the sector. Sibir has its predecessor - the icebreaker that was commissioned in 1977 and has already seen long service. Its absolute record was set in May when it reached the North Pole. I wish today’s Sibir to also break the record," Director General of the Rosatom state corporation, Alexei Likhachev, said.

President of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov said the Arctic exploration is a challenging mission, but the plant’s employees have been working hard. "I’m sure that today we will make another step forward for developing the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route," he said.

The first serial-produced Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir was laid down in May 2015 and is set to be delivered in 2020.

Under a contract with Rosatomflot, the national operator of the nuclear-powered fleet, the Baltic Shipyard is building three nuclear icebreakers of this Project: the Arktika, the Sibir and the Ural. The technical design of these nuclear-powered icebreakers has been developed by the Iceberg Central Design Bureau.

Universal Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreakers are designed to lead vessels in the Arctic and ships in the shallow waters of the Yenisei River and the Gulf of Ob and render assistance to vessels and carry out rescue works in ice conditions and ice-free waters.

Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreakers will be fitted out with a two-reactor power plant with a main steam source from the 175MW RITM reactor installation. They will become the world’s largest and most powerful nuclear-powered icebreakers.

Rosatom earlier said that the United Shipbuilding Corporation had asked to delay the Arktika’s entering in service from 2017 to a later date. Rosatom said this would not affect the delivery of cargos via the Northern Sea Route.