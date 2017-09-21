Russian warship sails through English Channel

Fan-ID system helped against racism during FIFA Confederations Cup — officialSport September 21, 13:35
MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia’s large amphibious assault ship Alexander Otrakovsky has finished sailing through the English Channel, Northern Fleet's spokesman, Captain 1st Rank Vadim Serga said on Thursday.
"The Russian warship will continue sailing southwards as planned and its crew will be taking part in a number of exercises," Serga said.
The Alexander Otrakovsky set off on its long voyage on September 12.
Its previous voyage in 2015-2016 lasted for 588 days to become the longest voyage in the modern history of the Northern Fleet.