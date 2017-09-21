Back to Main page
Russian warship sails through English Channel

Military & Defense
September 21, 13:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Alexander Otrakovsky set off on its long voyage on September 12

© Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia’s large amphibious assault ship Alexander Otrakovsky has finished sailing through the English Channel, Northern Fleet's spokesman, Captain 1st Rank Vadim Serga said on Thursday.

"The Russian warship will continue sailing southwards as planned and its crew will be taking part in a number of exercises," Serga said.

The Alexander Otrakovsky set off on its long voyage on September 12.

Its previous voyage in 2015-2016 lasted for 588 days to become the longest voyage in the modern history of the Northern Fleet.

Topics
Navy
TOP STORIES
