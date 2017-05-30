Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian anti-submarine destroyer enters English Channel

Military & Defense
May 30, 14:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Severomorsk large anti-submarine destroyer is set to travel to the northeastern section of the Atlantic Ocean

Share
1 pages in this article
Severomorsk large anti-submarine destroyer

Severomorsk large anti-submarine destroyer

© Semen Maysterman/TASS

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Severomorsk large anti-submarine destroyer has entered the English Channel, the Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that the ship was set to travel to the northeastern section of the Atlantic Ocean.

Read also

Russian anti-submarine destroyer returns to Mediterranean after African voyage

Warships of Russia’s naval task force return home after Syrian mission

Russian missile frigate holds artillery drills in Mediterranean

Russia’s naval task force back home after successful operation off Syria's coast

Mission accomplished: Russian warships' long way back from Syria

"On Tuesday, the Severomorsk large anti-submarine destroyer passed through the Strait of Dover, the narrowest part of the English Channel," the statement reads. "Now the Russian destroyer will travel to the North Sea to reach the northeastern part of the Atlantic Ocean."

The Severomorsk large anti-submarine destroyer set out for a lengthy mission on October 15, 2016. While in the Mediterranean Sea, the ship joined a group of Russian aircraft carriers led by the Admiral Kuznetsov. During the mission, the Russian ships participated in the AMAN-17 international naval exercise which took place in the Arabian Sea and on the territory of a Pakistani naval coastal base. Moreover, the Severomorsk crew visited ten ports in African and Asian countries, covering more than 37,000 nautical miles.

Gallery
6 photo

'Black holes' of the Russian Navy

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
11
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
6
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian anti-submarine destroyer enters English Channel
2
Lavrov slams Macron's 'media propaganda' remarks as post-Obama policy aftereffect
3
Moscow concerned over US threats against Syria’s armed forces
4
Russia to sell ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear to foreign customers
5
Moscow utility crews clean up freak storm’s aftermath
6
Moscow mayor says Monday's hurricane in Moscow 'unprecedented'
7
Moscow concerned over no breakthrough in US administration’s relations with Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама