Admiral Essen frigate returns to Sevastopol from Mediterranean Sea

SEVASTOPOL, September 21. /TASS/. The Admiral Essen frigate has started passage from the Mediterranean Sea to Sevastopol, the Black Sea Fleet’s representative, Captain 1st rank Vyacheslav Trukhachev, said.
"The Black Sea Fleet advanced frigate, Admiral Essen, has started home passage to Sevastopol after fulfilling tasks within the Russian Navy’s standing naval force in the Mediterranean Sea where the ship has been since July 11 of this year. According to regular rotation, the frigate within the standing naval force replaced a Black Sea Fleet ship, Pytlivy," the captain said.
On September 5, the Admiral Essen launched Kalibr winged missiles over facilities controlled by the Islamic State (a terror organization outlawed in Russia) terrorists near Deir ez-Zor in Syria. The strike was conducted over the area controlled mainly by militants from Russia and CIS countries.
The Admiral Essen is the second out of three Project 11356 frigates built at the Yantar shipyard for the Black Sea Fleet. It was delivered to the Russian Navy on June 7, 2016.