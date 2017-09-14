Back to Main page
Two Russian subs attack Islamic State in Syria with Kalibr cruise missiles

Military & Defense
September 14, 14:53 UTC+3

Seven cruise missiles were launched from the surface position

The Veliki Novgorod submarine

The Veliki Novgorod submarine

© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

Read also

Russian Aerospace Forces destroy 9 IS armored vehicles in Syria

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia’s submarines The Veliki Novgorod and The Kolpino have attacked facilities of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) with Kalibr cruise missiles from the eastern Mediterranean on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On September 14 the submarines The Veliki Novgorod and the Kolpino (project 636.3) launched cruise missiles Kalibr against important targets of the Islamic State in Syria - command and communication centers and weapons and ammunition depots in areas southeast of the city of Deir ez-Zor," the Defense Ministry said. "Seven cruise missiles were launched from the surface position. The targets were 500 kilometers to 670 kilometers away."

