Russian aircraft destroy nearly 800 terrorists’ facilities in Syria over past week

Russian Penitentiary Service senior official charged with fraud arrested until November 13Society & Culture September 14, 21:22
Pyotr Veliky and Admiral Ushakov warships enter Barents Sea for drillMilitary & Defense September 14, 20:29
Charges brought against teen boy opening fire inside school in Moscow regionSociety & Culture September 14, 19:58
More than 1,000 gunmen switch sides to join Syrian armyMilitary & Defense September 14, 19:27
Communication minister slams US decision on Kaspersky Lab as unfair market competitionBusiness & Economy September 14, 17:45
Russia and ExxonMobil sign amicable agreement— Finance MinistryBusiness & Economy September 14, 17:30
Kremlin comments on US decision on Kaspersky LabRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 14, 17:22
Bomb scare wave sweeping Russia well-orchestrated campaign, perpetrators still unclearSociety & Culture September 14, 17:11
Kremlin slams hype over Zapad-2017 military drills as provocativeRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 14, 16:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces have destroyed more than 790 facilities of international terrorist groups in Syria over the past week, Krasnaya Zvezda, the official newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry, wrote on Friday.
The Russian aircraft carried out more than 330 sorties, while drones conducted more than 170 reconnaissance flights and located over 520 facilities of militants, according to the infographic published by the paper.
Pilots intercepted foreign aircraft near Russia’s borders five times over the past week, according to the paper. Some 37 foreign aircraft conducted reconnaissance along Russian borders, including 25 in the western strategic direction, one in the south-western direction, eight in the Arctic and three in the eastern direction.
"Violations of Russian airspace were prevented," the paper said.