Russian aircraft destroy nearly 800 terrorists’ facilities in Syria over past week

Military & Defense
September 15, 5:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian aircraft carried out more than 330 sorties

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces have destroyed more than 790 facilities of international terrorist groups in Syria over the past week, Krasnaya Zvezda, the official newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry, wrote on Friday.

The Russian aircraft carried out more than 330 sorties, while drones conducted more than 170 reconnaissance flights and located over 520 facilities of militants, according to the infographic published by the paper.

Pilots intercepted foreign aircraft near Russia’s borders five times over the past week, according to the paper. Some 37 foreign aircraft conducted reconnaissance along Russian borders, including 25 in the western strategic direction, one in the south-western direction, eight in the Arctic and three in the eastern direction.

"Violations of Russian airspace were prevented," the paper said.

