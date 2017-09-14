Pyotr Veliky and Admiral Ushakov warships enter Barents Sea for drill

Charges brought against teen boy opening fire inside school in Moscow regionSociety & Culture September 14, 19:58
MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) heavy nuclear-powered guided-missile cruiser and the Admiral Ushakov destroyer, followed by nuclear submarines, have headed a strike group during the Northern Fleet’s drill, head of the fleet’s press service, Captain 1st rank Vadim Serga, told reporters.
"An all-arms strike group has been deployed to the Barents Sea as part of the exercise of the Northern Fleet’s united strategic command. The group is led by a warship strike group which comprises the Pyotr Veliky heavy nuclear-powered guided-missile cruiser and the Admiral Ushakov destroyer," he said.
The group also includes the Rassvet (Dawn) and Aisberg (Iceberg) fast attack guided missile craft and the Snezhnogorsk, Brest and Yunga corvette anti-submarine craft. The all-arms strike group was reinforced with two nuclear-powered guided-missile cruisers, and it is protected from underwater by a few submarines of other types.
The controlling staff is on board the Pyotr Veliky. The Bal coastal missile system is being prepared on the Rybachi Peninsula, and the Bastion on Teribesky Cape for the artillery missile brigade of the Kola Peninsula of the Northern Fleet’s all-arms forces.
"In the near future, the Northern Fleet’s all-arms forces will work out cooperation, check readiness of crews for emergency actions and start direct preparation for military exercises with weapon employment," Serga noted.
The drill for the Northern Fleet’s all-arms forces is being carried out under command of the Northern Fleet’s commander Vice Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov. More than 20 warships, up to 10 nuclear and diesel submarines, about 20 support vessels and 30 aircraft will take part at different stages of the maneuvers. The drill’s events will involve more than 5,000 servicemen and over 300 equipment and weapons units.