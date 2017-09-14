Foreign journalists allowed on board Russian frigate to watch missiles fired at IS targets

TARTUS (Syria), September 14. /TASS/. Foreign journalists were for the first time allowed on board the Russian Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Essen as it was on a combat duty to escort two submarines that fired cruise missiles to hit terrorist targets in Syria, TASS reports from the site.

Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from the Kolpino and the Veliky Novgorod submarines, targeting terrorist positions at Deir ez-Zor. More than 50 journalists, including from France, the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, China, Sweden and Canada visited the Russian frigate for the first time ever.

During a combat sortie to the Mediterranean, journalists toured the ship, while the crew briefed them on its tactical and technical characteristics as well as combat capabilities.

Russia’s submarines the Veliki Novgorod and the Kolpino have attacked facilities of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) with Kalibr cruise missiles from the eastern Mediterranean on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in earlier remarks.

"On September 14 the submarines The Veliki Novgorod and the Kolpino (project 636.3) launched cruise missiles Kalibr against important targets of the Islamic State in Syria - command and communication centers and weapons and ammunition depots in areas southeast of the city of Deir ez-Zor," the Defense Ministry said. "Seven cruise missiles were launched from the surface position. The targets were 500 kilometers to 670 kilometers away."

Objective monitoring means confirmed the elimination of all designated targets.