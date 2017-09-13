Black Sea Fleet’s escort ship joins naval group in Mediterranean

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s escort ship The Pytlivy has joined the Russian naval group permanently present in the Mediterranean, the fleet’s spokesman, Captain 1st class Vyacheslav Trukhachyov, said on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday the Pytlivy under Captain 2nd Class Ivan Fadeyev passed through the Black Sea straits and entered the Aegean Sea," he said.