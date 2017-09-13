Back to Main page
All news
Black Sea Fleet’s escort ship joins naval group in Mediterranean

Military & Defense
September 13, 13:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Pytlivy passed through the Black Sea straits and entered the Aegean Sea

Black Sea Fleet’s escort ship The Pytlivy

Black Sea Fleet’s escort ship The Pytlivy

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s escort ship The Pytlivy has joined the Russian naval group permanently present in the Mediterranean, the fleet’s spokesman, Captain 1st class Vyacheslav Trukhachyov, said on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday the Pytlivy under Captain 2nd Class Ivan Fadeyev passed through the Black Sea straits and entered the Aegean Sea," he said.

Read also

Black Sea Fleet frigate returns home from Mediterranean mission

Black Sea Fleet frigate joins Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force

Russia’s Mideterranean group incorporates fifteen Black Sea Fleet ships

Russia's Black Sea Fleet holds drills in Mediterranean

