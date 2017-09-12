Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Deal on supplying Russian Ka-52K helicopters to Egypt may be inked soon

Military & Defense
September 12, 10:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Ka-52K is designed to carry out patrol missions, provide fire support for amphibious assaults and deal with anti-amphibious assault defense on the frontline and in tactical depth

Share
1 pages in this article
Ka-52K helicopter

Ka-52K helicopter

© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Moscow may soon sign a contract with Egypt on supplying Kamov Ka-52K helicopters designed for operation aboard Egyptian Mistral-class amphibious assault ships, Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also
Russian presidential aide for military-technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin

Presidential aide: S-400 contract with Turkey signed, about to be executed

"It is true, we won the tender, but that does not necessarily mean that a contract is signed instantly, although huge piles of work have been handled and everything is pretty close to the moment when the Ka-52K contract will be inked. I do hope this will happen soon," Kozhin said.

He noted that without the navigation equipment and command and communication centers the helicopters may have problems with keeping in touch with the ship.

"Talks on this theme are in progress, but at this point I cannot yet say that there is a contract. One should take note of our advantage over competitors, bearing in mind that the helicopters are of Russian manufacture. The Mistral ships were custom-made to accommodate our helicopters. We hope that the talks will yield positive results," Kozhin said.

In June, the head of the federal service for military-technical cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, told the media that Russia had won a bidding contest for providing deck helicopters Ka-52K for the Egyptian amphibious assault ships Mistral.

Read also

Ka-52 helicopter to be armed with new defense system

The Ka-52K Katran helicopter is based on a range of shipborne rotocraft accepted by the Russian Navy for service. This range includes Ka-25, Ka-27, Ka-29 and Ka-31 helicopters.

The Ka-52K is designed to carry out patrol missions, provide fire support for amphibious assaults and deal with anti-amphibious assault defense on the frontline and in tactical depth.

The KA-52K differs from the baseline version by its folding stub wing specifically developed for carrying heavy armament and the mechanism of folding rotor blades allowing it to compactly fit into a ship’s compartment below the deck.

The Ka-52 shipborne version’s reduced sizes allow increasing the number of these choppers aboard a ship. The crew’s armored cabin and the catapult system allow pilots to safely leave the helicopter. The helicopter’s shipborne version also features a rescue system for people in distress at sea.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Egypt
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey pays deposit to Russia on purchase of S-400 missile systems
2
Presidential aide: S-400 contract with Turkey signed, about to be executed
3
Russia de-facto suggests joint transport project to Japan — minister
4
Turkey, Russia have no disagreement over Syria — Erdogan
5
Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt
6
German top diplomat admits he is "more inclined' to talk with Putin than with Lavrov
7
Moscow says Kiev’s new education law violates rights of Russian-speaking citizens
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама