Magnetic storm to leave missile troops’ control systems unaffected — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 11./TASS/. A continuous geomagnetic storm caused by a chain of powerful solar flares will not affect operability of combat control systems of the Russian Strategic Missile Troops, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Specialists forecast new X-Class solar flares in the coming few days. Despite an unprecedented length of solar activity, it will not tell on combat control systems," the ministry said explaining that control systems of the missile troops rule out any impact from outside sources on combat readiness of the troops.

About 6,000 people are daily on a combat duty in the Russian Strategic Missile Troops. These on-duty officers can independently control the condition of nuclear-missile weapons, maintain their combat readiness that guarantees nuclear safety, and launch missiles on orders, as well as take priority moves to put troops on a war footing, the ministry said.

The X9.3-class flare that occurred on the Sun on September 6 became the most powerful one since September 7, 2005. Russian space experts said it could bring about the failures of satellite technologies and systems, similar to the ones that had been registered in North America and Europe.