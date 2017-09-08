Back to Main page
Russian satellite grouping unaffected by solar flare — Defense Ministry

Science & Space
September 08, 0:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The X9.3-class flare that occurred on the Sun on September 6 became the most powerful one since September 7, 2005

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. A powerful solar flare that caused an auroral storm on the Earth left the Russian orbital satellite grouping unaffected, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Thursday.

"The magnetic storm caused by the solar flare didn’t wield any undesirable impact on the Russian orbital satellite grouping and the ground-based elements of the orbital space control system," a spokesman for the ministry said.

The X9.3-class flare that occurred on the Sun on September 6 became the most powerful one since September 7, 2005. Russian space experts said it could bring about the failures of satellite technologies and systems, similar to the ones that had been registered in North America and Europe.

Warning also said the flare would cause a strong magnetic storm.

