Russian military police deployed to northern Aleppo Governorate

Military & Defense
September 08, 11:11 UTC+3 ALEPPO

The military personnel monitors compliance with the cessation of hostilities along the line of engagement with the enemy, military police spokesman said

1 pages in this article
© Timur Abdullayev/NewsTeam/TASS

Read also

Syria’s Aleppo province fully cleaned of IS terrorists — Russian Foreign Ministry

ALEPPO /Syria/, September 8. /TASS/. Russian military police have deployed observation posts to the Kurdish-inhabited Afrin district in the north of Syria’s Aleppo Governorate to ensure compliance with the ceasefire in the deconfliction zone, military police spokesman, Leutenant-Colonel Georgy Petrunin, told reporters on Friday.

"The military personnel monitors compliance with the cessation of hostilities along the line of engagement with the enemy. At the moment, our military servicemen are the guarantors of the continuation of the reconciliation process here," the officer said.

Meanwhile, Viktor Frolov, representative of the Russian Center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria, told reporters that dozens of families have returned to the area mainly populated by the Kurds over the past few days. "Over the past few days, 51 families have returned to their homes," he said.

He added that the Russian reconciliation center’s specialists have brought to Afrin 200 pre-packed school backpacks from the Russian youth military-patriotic movement Yunarmiya (Young Army) and 500 kilograms of medicines for local hospitals.

A national reconciliation committee was set up in the city of Afrin in late August, which is similar to those operating in Syria’s de-escalation zones. The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that one of the Reconciliation Center’s branches is located near the inhabited community of Afrin. The line of engagement between the Kurdish militias and Free Syrian Army units controlled by Turkey is located in the area.

Topics
Syrian conflict
