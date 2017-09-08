Russia plans to scrap about 4,000 tanks by 2020 — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. By 2020, Russia plans to scrap 4,000 outdated Soviet-made tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, not 10,000 as was originally planned, Chief of the Main Armored Directorate of the Russian Defence Ministry Lt. Gen. Alexander Shevchenko said.

"Initially, when the program was drafted, it was planned that about 10,000 Soviet-made armored fighting vehicles (AFVs) stored in warehouses <…> will be scrapped," Shevchenko said.

"However, in line with changes in the international situation, the increase in combat skills of servicemen of the Russian armed forces, growing patriotism of Russian citizens and the appearance of new technical and technological solutions for deep upgrade allowing to turn outdated equipment into modern one, we had to review our plans," the official added. "At present, the number of armored fighting vehicles to be scrapped in line with the program until 2020 stands at about 4,000 such vehicles.".