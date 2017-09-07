Back to Main page
Humanitarian convoy sent to liberated parts of Deir ez-Zor — Defense Ministry

Military & Defense
September 07, 20:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On September 5, Syrian troops supported by Russian aircraft penetrated the defense lines held by the Islamic State and unblocked the city

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. A new humanitarian convoy has been dispatched to liberated parts of Syrian Deir ez-Zor, the deputy commander of the Russian contingent in Syria, Sergey Kuralenko, said in a video report posted on the Defense Ministry’s website on Thursday.

"A new humanitarian convoy has been sent to the liberated parts of Deir ez-Zor that has been besieged for more than three years. The Russian side plans to dispatch foods, bottled drinking water, medicines, mobile generators and essentials," the general said.

He also said the committees for national reconciliation in the de-escalation zones continue work to return refugees homes and to restore the infrastructure destroyed during the warfare.

"In the settlements of Deir-Hafir and Maskanah of Aleppo province conditions have been created for the return of Syrian civilians who had to flee their homes during the armed hostilities," Kuralenko said.

Besides, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties maintains constant work to improve the humanitarian situation. "In the city of Deir-Hafer, a bakery has reopened. A hospital has started receiving patients in Aleppo, and restoration work has been completed in Al-Furqan-Al-Muhdasar school," the deputy commander said.

On Tuesday, Syrian troops supported by Russian aircraft penetrated the defense lines held by the Islamic State (IS, terror group outlawed in Russia) and unblocked the city.

