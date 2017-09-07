Russian General Staff chief to visit Tokyo

Court arrests teenage student who opened fire in school in Moscow regionSociety & Culture September 07, 15:21
Russia and Japan sign 50 agreements and memoranda at EEFBusiness & Economy September 07, 14:56
Russian General Staff chief to visit TokyoMilitary & Defense September 07, 14:27
Putin and Abe discuss peace treatyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 07, 14:17
Abe says North Korea must give up its nuclear programWorld September 07, 14:00
Russian military instructors train over 1,000 Syrian troops near DamascusMilitary & Defense September 07, 13:59
Moscow bank hostage taker sentenced to 12 years behind barsSociety & Culture September 07, 13:34
S-300, S-400 air defense systems hold live firing practice in southern RussiaMilitary & Defense September 07, 13:25
Press review: Moscow weighs options in response to US and China unveils its ‘blue economy’Press Review September 07, 13:00
VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Oleg Salyukov will visit Tokyo soon, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"We agreed with Mr. Abe that the Russian Chief of General Staff and the Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces will soon visit Japan," Putin said.
Putin called Thursday’s talks with Abe "substantive and candid" and confirming the determination for constructive development of ties in various areas. "I will note that lately we managed to restore the work of some mechanisms of Russian-Japanese political dialogue and in March consultations of foreign and defense ministers resumed in the 2+2 format," he said.
In the run-up to Thursday’s meeting, talks were held at the level of heads of Security Councils of the two countries, Putin said.