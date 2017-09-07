Russian General Staff chief to visit Tokyo

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Oleg Salyukov will visit Tokyo soon, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"We agreed with Mr. Abe that the Russian Chief of General Staff and the Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces will soon visit Japan," Putin said.

Putin called Thursday’s talks with Abe "substantive and candid" and confirming the determination for constructive development of ties in various areas. "I will note that lately we managed to restore the work of some mechanisms of Russian-Japanese political dialogue and in March consultations of foreign and defense ministers resumed in the 2+2 format," he said.

In the run-up to Thursday’s meeting, talks were held at the level of heads of Security Councils of the two countries, Putin said.