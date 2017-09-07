Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian General Staff chief to visit Tokyo

Military & Defense
September 07, 14:27 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The Russian president has held talks with the Japanese PM

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov

Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Oleg Salyukov will visit Tokyo soon, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Read also
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono

Top diplomat says Tokyo committed to cooperation with Moscow

"We agreed with Mr. Abe that the Russian Chief of General Staff and the Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces will soon visit Japan," Putin said.

Putin called Thursday’s talks with Abe "substantive and candid" and confirming the determination for constructive development of ties in various areas. "I will note that lately we managed to restore the work of some mechanisms of Russian-Japanese political dialogue and in March consultations of foreign and defense ministers resumed in the 2+2 format," he said.

In the run-up to Thursday’s meeting, talks were held at the level of heads of Security Councils of the two countries, Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poroshenko acknowledges Crimea’s return to Ukraine now is unrealistic
2
Russian military instructors train over 1,000 Syrian troops near Damascus
3
Russia and Japan sign 50 agreements and memoranda at EEF
4
Putin calls for involving North Korea in joint projects to ease tensions
5
North Korea vows strong countermeasures against US pressure
6
Diplomat slams US attempts to justify 'illegal intrusions' into Russian diplomatic offices
7
Russia may build 115,000-tonne aircraft carriers by 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама