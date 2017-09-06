Back to Main page
Russia, Belarus put air defense forces on joint combat duty

Military & Defense
September 06, 19:42 UTC+3 ASTRAKHAN
ASTRAKHAN, September 6. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have placed their air defense forces on joint combat duty, Russian Aerospace Force’s First Deputy Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Pavel Kurachenko told reporters on Wednesday.

Russia-Belarus military drills

NATO slams observation format of Russia-Belarus military drills

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus have gone on joint combat duty for air defense within the framework of the two countries’ unified regional air defense system," he said.

Units of the air force, anti-aircraft missile troops, radar troops along with electronic warfare detachments are incorporated into the forces that both Russia and Belarus have designated to form a united regional system of air defense, the general said. Special command centers are entrusted with interaction between the two states.

Besides, a list of command centers and troops due to go on combat duty for the air defense of Russia and Kazakhstan is being drafted, Kurachenko said.

"The relevant draft document has been signed by Chiefs of the General Staff of the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan, has been approved by Kazakhstan’s defense minister and now is being readied for the Russian defense minister’s endorsement," Kurachenko added.

