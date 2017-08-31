Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Envoy cautions Latvia against any hysterics over upcoming West-2017 drills

Military & Defense
August 31, 12:00 UTC+3 RIGA

Moscow has stressed that the drills are purely defensive in nature

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Druzhinin/TASS

RIGA, August 31. /TASS/. Riga should not exaggerate potential threats from the upcoming Russian-Belarusian military drills West-2017 due in September, Latvia’s Ambassador to Russia Maris Riekstins said on Thursday.

"This is not the first such exercise of Russia and Belarus conducted near our borders. Over the past six years, several such drills have been carried out. I think we should not exaggerate fears over them. We should be vigilant, but do not need to be hysterical," the ambassador told national television.

Read also

Russia invites foreign military top brass and journalists to West-2017 drills

Moscow dismisses reports of alleged ‘Russian threat’ over West-2017 drills

Belarus invites Ukraine and NATO to monitor West-2017 military drills

Envoy says military dialogue may help ensure safety over Baltic Sea

NATO is concerned about flight incident prevention in Baltic airspace

Riekstins called the invitations of Russia and Belarus to send Latvia’s monitors to the drills a positive gesture. He noted however that the republic wants these maneuvers to be more transparent. "There is nothing unusual or outstanding about this exercise. Each country, including Belarus, Russia or Latvia, has a right to develop its defensive capacity by carrying out these drills. What we want is to have more transparency," the ambassador said.

Earlier, Latvia received an official invitation from Moscow and Minsk to send three its monitors to the drills. Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics voiced concerns over possible provocations during the exercise. President Raimonds Vejonis said the maneuvers create additional tensions in the region, but pose no direct military threat to Latvia and other Baltic states. Meanwhile, Latvia’s State Police announced plans to step up security and called on organizers not to carry out games with military simulation.

The joint strategic exercise West-2017 is scheduled for September 14-20. Some 12,700 troops and 680 pieces of military equipment are expected to take part. Some Western countries have expressed concerns over the upcoming maneuvers. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin earlier said the reports of an alleged ‘Russian threat’ in the wake of West-2017 military exercises have nothing to do with reality. He insisted that the drills are purely defensive in nature.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin spokesman jokes on rumors of Putin’s new 'favorite' official
2
Envoy cautions Latvia against any hysterics over upcoming West-2017 drills
3
Deliveries of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles to Azerbaijan may be completed in 2018
4
Press review: Trump’s new Iran plan and Lavrov’s Persian Gulf tour
5
China, Russia to take new steps to fight protectionism at BRICS summit— expert
6
Macron notes importance of dialogue on Ukraine with Russia despite differences
7
Moscow envoy says time to set up working contacts between Russian, US defense chiefs
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама