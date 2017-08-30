Over 70 ships of Russia’s Baltic Fleet go to sea during combat readiness check

Top diplomat confirms Qatar’s commitment to political settlement in SyriaWorld August 30, 13:52
Moscow urges Qatar and Arab states to abandon bellicose rhetoricRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 30, 13:41
German intel comes up empty-handed trying to link Moscow to ‘election meddling’ — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 30, 13:18
Over 70 ships of Russia’s Baltic Fleet go to sea during combat readiness checkMilitary & Defense August 30, 13:12
Press review: Iranian thorn in Russia-UAE cooperation and Moldova’s march to civil warPress Review August 30, 13:00
FIDE chief says up to $1 mln to be up for grabs at 2017 World Chess Cup in TbilisiSport August 30, 12:48
Russia's top diplomat has no information about possible attack on IsraelRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 30, 12:43
Poland says refusal to cooperate with Moscow on Sobibor museum not aimed against RussiaWorld August 30, 12:42
Qatar hails Russia's stance on settling Persian Gulf crisisWorld August 30, 12:22
KALININGRAD, August 30. /TASS/. Around 2,000 troops, over 70 warships and support vessels, as well as around 200 pieces of military and special equipment, are involved in a routine combat readiness check of Russia’s Baltic Fleet, the fleet’s spokesman Roman Martov said on Wednesday.
"The check, involving more than 70 warships and support vessels, is aimed at assessing the possibility to put the navy on full alert, as well as the alert forces’ capability to implement their tasks," Martov said.