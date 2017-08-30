Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 70 ships of Russia’s Baltic Fleet go to sea during combat readiness check

Military & Defense
August 30, 13:12 UTC+3 KALININGRAD
Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

KALININGRAD, August 30. /TASS/. Around 2,000 troops, over 70 warships and support vessels, as well as around 200 pieces of military and special equipment, are involved in a routine combat readiness check of Russia’s Baltic Fleet, the fleet’s spokesman Roman Martov said on Wednesday.

"The check, involving more than 70 warships and support vessels, is aimed at assessing the possibility to put the navy on full alert, as well as the alert forces’ capability to implement their tasks," Martov said.

Gallery
12 photo

Russia's Baltic fleet in photos

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Navy Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's top diplomat has no information about possible attack on Israel
2
Qatar hails Russia's stance on settling Persian Gulf crisis
3
Press review: Iranian thorn in Russia-UAE cooperation and Moldova’s march to civil war
4
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
5
Russian violinist Dmitry Kogan dies aged 38
6
Over 70 ships of Russia’s Baltic Fleet go to sea during combat readiness check
7
Chinese diplomat says settling North Korean tensions depends on US, Seoul, and Pyongyang
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама