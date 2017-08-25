Back to Main page
Russian jets scrambled 11 times in past week to intercept foreign aircraft

Military & Defense
August 25, 5:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 18 foreign aircraft conducted air surveillance near the Russian borders

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian planes were scrambled 11 times during the past seven days to intercept foreign aircraft near Russian borders, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its weekly infographics published on Friday.

According to the ministry’s data, 18 foreign aircraft conducted air surveillance near the Russian borders.

"Any violation of the Russian airspace was prevented," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that the Russian military conducted two inspections in foreign states - in the United States under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and in Canada under the Open Skies Treaty. On the Russian territory, an inspection under the Open Skies Treaty was carried out by Turkey.

