Russian Aerospace Forces destroy over 1,000 terrorist facilities in Syria in past week

Military & Defense
August 25, 3:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces performed over 360 combat sorties in the reported period

© Vadim Grishankin/Russian Defense Ministry's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed more than 1,000 facilities belonging to international terrorist groups in Syria in the past week, the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper said in its Friday edition.

According to infographics, published by the paper, planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces performed over 360 combat sorties in the reported period.

Russian drones carried out over 140 reconnaissance flights and located over 190 objects of terrorist infrastructure.

