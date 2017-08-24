Serbia eyeing Russian tanks, IFVs and equipment for special forces

Foreign customers mull buying Russian amphibious assault boatsMilitary & Defense August 24, 18:54
KUBINKA, August 24. /TASS/. Serbia’s army is interested in Russian tanks, infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), engineer vehicles and equipment for special forces, Serbia’s Deputy Defense Minister, Colonel General Aleksandar Zivkovic, said at the Army-2017 international military technical forum.
"I am interested in the exposition of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, as well as equipment for special forces and engineer vehicles," he told reporters.
Zivkovic also said about positive impression from the forum.
"The forum has justified our expectations. We’ve learnt and seen a lot of new things. We were especially impressed by the Russian hospitality and would like to note excellent organization of the forum’s platform. We will be glad to visit the forum again," he stated.
The Army-2017 international military technical forum is being held on August 22-27 in the Patriot congress and exhibition center. More than 100 countries sent their delegations to the forum, 20 of which are headed by defense ministers and 15 are headed by chiefs of general staffs and deputy defense ministers.