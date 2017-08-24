Russia to supply two Pantsyr-S1 air defense systems to Equatorial Guinea

Explosion hits central Kiev on Independence DayWorld August 24, 15:50
UAE eyes Russia’s combat robotic vehiclesMilitary & Defense August 24, 15:43
Russian Defense Ministry to get 100 Armata tanksMilitary & Defense August 24, 15:16
Russian-German ties unlikely to change after Bundestag elections, expert saysWorld August 24, 14:44
Marine robots to help create surveillance networks in ArcticBusiness & Economy August 24, 14:42
Russia to start building new aircraft carrier by 2025Military & Defense August 24, 14:35
Ukraine marks Independence Day with parade attended by NATO unitsWorld August 24, 14:24
Kiev’s crusade to blot out nation’s historical memory doomed to fail — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 14:09
Poroshenko insists on deploying UN peacekeepers to DonbassWorld August 24, 13:51
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KUBINKA, August 24. /TASS/. Russia and Equatorial Guinea have signed a contract to supply two Russia’s Pantsyr-S1 (known to NATO as the SA-22 Greyhound) air defense gun-missile system and missiles to it, press secretary of the Russian Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation Maria Vorobyova said on Thursday.
"A contract to supply two Pantsyr-S1 air defense gun-missile systems, as well as missiles and logistics means for them, has been signed with Equatorial Guinea on the sidelines of the Army-2017 forum," she said.
The Pantsyr-S1 is a close-in air defense system designed to defend ground installations against a variety of air attack weapons in complicated electronic environment and various weather conditions. The modern gun-missile system can hit any types of manned and unmanned targets.