Russia to supply two Pantsyr-S1 air defense systems to Equatorial Guinea

Military & Defense
August 24, 15:46 UTC+3 KUBINKA
1 pages in this article

Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies

KUBINKA, August 24. /TASS/. Russia and Equatorial Guinea have signed a contract to supply two Russia’s Pantsyr-S1 (known to NATO as the SA-22 Greyhound) air defense gun-missile system and missiles to it, press secretary of the Russian Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation Maria Vorobyova said on Thursday.

"A contract to supply two Pantsyr-S1 air defense gun-missile systems, as well as missiles and logistics means for them, has been signed with Equatorial Guinea on the sidelines of the Army-2017 forum," she said.

The Pantsyr-S1 is a close-in air defense system designed to defend ground installations against a variety of air attack weapons in complicated electronic environment and various weather conditions. The modern gun-missile system can hit any types of manned and unmanned targets.

